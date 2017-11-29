Bongo, please explain yourself
State security minister: Grilling looms on bribery claims and why his department hasn't been vetting officials
The state security minister and his director-general are expected to be called by the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to explain why the department had failed to vet supply chain officials in government.
Minister Bongani Bongo might also have to answer to President Jacob Zuma about media allegations that he offered to bribe the evidence leader of the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom and state capture.
Zuma's spokesman, Bongani Ngqulunga, said on Tuesday: "President Zuma is attending to the matter."
Ngqulunga said the president had met parliamentary Speaker Baleka Mbete after evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara claimed Bongo had offered him a blank cheque to resign from the parliamentary investigation.
Meanwhile, Scopa on Tuesday heard how Transnet and other state-owned enterprises had failed to vet officials, in particular those in the supply chain, despite a 2014 cabinet decision instructing them to do so.
Scopa received a briefing from Transnet on its contracts as well as the vetting process.
Transnet Group chief executive Siyabonga Gama had earlier written to Scopa chairman Themba Godi confirming the failure to vet the majority of its employees.
Gama had said: "Only 56 of a possible 600 employees have provided information required to complete the vetting process to date.
"We are instituting an investigation into these lapses and will liaise with the State Security Agency (SSA) to regularise this process."
He told a Scopa meeting that certain staff members refused to be vetted, saying the process infringed on their "constitutional rights".
Godi said Bongo would need to explain. "Scopa notes that other government entities have not adhered to this cabinet decision, including Transnet, and would like to hear the view of the SSA on the matter."
ANC MP Nthabiseng Khunou said supply chain staff worked for parastatals and had no right to ask for privacy when it came to vetting.
