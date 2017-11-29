Bongo, please explain yourself

The state security minister and his director-general are expected to be called by the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) to explain why the department had failed to vet supply chain officials in government.

Minister Bongani Bongo might also have to answer to President Jacob Zuma about media allegations that he offered to bribe the evidence leader of the parliamentary inquiry into Eskom and state capture.

Zuma's spokesman, Bongani Ngqulunga, said on Tuesday: "President Zuma is attending to the matter."

Ngqulunga said the president had met parliamentary Speaker Baleka Mbete after evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara claimed Bongo had offered him a blank cheque to resign from the parliamentary investigation.