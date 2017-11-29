WATCH | People cheer as van explodes during cash-in-transit heist
29 November 2017 - 14:08
A video of onlookers cheering as a Fidelity cash-in-transit van exploded during a heist has gone viral on social media.
The incident took place in Sebokeng in Vereeniging last Thursday. Two Fidelity guards were injured and had to be taken to hospital, both in a critical condition.
