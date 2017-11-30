It sounds like an episode of the TV medical drama House‚ but it’s the real-life story of the battle to save a five-year-old’s life.

The boy’s ordeal began when he went for a midday walk with his grandfather through fynbos-covered dunes in Betty’s Bay in the Western Cape‚ says a report in the December edition of the South African Medical Journal.

He felt a sharp pain on his left foot‚ noticed a scratch‚ and limped home thinking he had stepped on a thorn‚ said Cherylynn Wium from Stellenbosch University medical school.

Within two hours he was vomiting‚ and had to be carried onto a 5pm flight to Johannesburg with his family because he was struggling to walk and keep his eyes open.

Unconscious and struggling to breathe‚ he was rushed to hospital in Johannesburg‚ where he was resuscitated and put on a ventilator‚ where he remained for five days. “He had prominent fixed dilated pupils and his left foot was slightly swollen‚” said Wium.