10 dead after taxi crashes into cows in Mpumalanga - reports

02 December 2017 - 11:05 By Timeslive
Ten people were killed when a taxi hit three cows on the R538 between White River and Hazyview in Mpumalanga on Friday night‚ according to various reports.

EWN reported that the taxi overturned before catching alight after hitting the cows. Four people were in a critical condition in hospital‚ it said.

It quoted Mpumalanga community safety department’s Joseph Mabuza as saying: “A taxi overturned and caught fire‚ 10 people were burnt beyond recognition while four people were injured and taken to Matikwana Hospital.”

According to local reports from the region‚ the occupants of the taxi were travelling to a church service.

