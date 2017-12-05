At least 36 people have died from listeriosis outbreak in SA

The national health department on Tuesday issued a warning following the outbreak of the food-borne disease Listeriosis.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said a total of 557 cases had been detected this year alone and at least 36 people have died in the last 11 months.

The country usually records 60-80 cases a year.

“Most cases (62%) have been reported from Gauteng province‚” Motsoaledi said‚ adding that the province had accounted for 345 of the cases reported.

The Western Cape had the second-most reported cases (71) followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 37 cases.