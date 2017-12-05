South Africa

Senior KwaZulu-Natal cop gunned down in apparent hit

05 December 2017 - 11:40 By Jeff Wicks
Police detective was gunned down in a drive-by shooting while on his way to work.
Police detective was gunned down in a drive-by shooting while on his way to work.
Image: iStock

A veteran police detective was gunned down in a drive-by shooting while on his way to work in Umbumbulu‚ south of Durban‚ on Tuesday morning.

The police captain was riddled with bullets and died at the scene.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that investigator had been travelling along the R603 Umbumbulu Road‚ followed closely by another car.

“It is alleged that a vehicle with four occupants were seen following him. The suspects opened fire on the police officer‚ resulting in him being fatally wounded‚” he said.

“The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle without taking anything. A case of murder was opened at the Umbumbulu police station.”

Acting KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Bheki Langa decried the slaying of the officer.

“We condemn this senseless killing of our police officer‚ and our detectives will work around the clock in tracing the perpetrators. We also wish to convey our sincere condolences to the family‚ friends and colleagues during this very trying time‚” he said.

The shooting follows several attacks on policemen in recent weeks.

Constable Jabulani Mavundla and his partner were on their way back to the Mbongolwane police station near Eshowe‚ when they came under attack from heavily armed criminals.

Mavundla was killed‚ and his partner was injured in the attack.

In October‚ a Durban policewoman was killed when she was shot in the face by a group of attackers who stole her service pistol.

READ MORE

Three alleged robbers killed in police shootout

Three armed robbery suspects were killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.
News
1 day ago

Etwatwa serial rapist ‘can run but he cannot hide’‚ says MEC

The net is closing fast on the Etwatwa serial rapist‚ says Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.
News
1 day ago

Six dead as suicide blast hits Afghan political rally

At least six people were killed when a suicide bomber drove a motorcycle into a crowd at a political rally in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on ...
News
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Ombudsman to investigate Joburg billing system News
  2. Cape Town council bosses in misconduct probe escape suspension News
  3. Anoj Singh sent packing from Eskom inquiry South Africa
  4. UDM calls on Masualle to fire top official in Mandela funeral scandal Politics
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Integrity here will guarantee integrity at the national conference’ – premier ...
Incredible timelapse of the supermoon
X