A veteran police detective was gunned down in a drive-by shooting while on his way to work in Umbumbulu‚ south of Durban‚ on Tuesday morning.

The police captain was riddled with bullets and died at the scene.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that investigator had been travelling along the R603 Umbumbulu Road‚ followed closely by another car.

“It is alleged that a vehicle with four occupants were seen following him. The suspects opened fire on the police officer‚ resulting in him being fatally wounded‚” he said.

“The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle without taking anything. A case of murder was opened at the Umbumbulu police station.”

Acting KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Bheki Langa decried the slaying of the officer.

“We condemn this senseless killing of our police officer‚ and our detectives will work around the clock in tracing the perpetrators. We also wish to convey our sincere condolences to the family‚ friends and colleagues during this very trying time‚” he said.

The shooting follows several attacks on policemen in recent weeks.

Constable Jabulani Mavundla and his partner were on their way back to the Mbongolwane police station near Eshowe‚ when they came under attack from heavily armed criminals.

Mavundla was killed‚ and his partner was injured in the attack.

In October‚ a Durban policewoman was killed when she was shot in the face by a group of attackers who stole her service pistol.