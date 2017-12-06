South Africa

Ipid raids Phahlane's home

06 December 2017 - 13:01 By Peter Ramothwala
Acting police commissioner, Kgomotso Phahlane.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has raided the home of former acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Kgomotso Phahlane in its ongoing investigation into the top cop.

According to a source who attended the search‚ seven houses belonging to Phahlane's alleged accomplices were also raided and SAPS tags worth R374 million‚ which were never used‚ were found hidden at a construction site.

Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini confirmed that Ipid investigators executed some search warrants but refused to comment further on the ongoing investigations. It is understood that a vehicle was seized from Phahlane's sister's house.

Another source said: "SAPS's Local Criminal Record Centre equipment were found at other offices. A bakkie load of documents was seized from offices."

Last month the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced it would not prosecute Phahlane because there were "no prospects of success" in his case. Phahlane had been charged with defeating the ends of justice after he allegedly contacted witnesses interviewed by the Ipid for their investigation.

The Ipid investigation centres around allegations that Phahlane allowed a company that was a service provider to the SAPS to install an R80‚0000 sound system in his house in return for tenders. Phahlane could not be reached for comment immediately.

-SowetanLIVE

