Raids mire ex-top cop in tenders fraud

"What we uncovered in the raids now points to specially created false demands for forensic items which were not needed.

"Also, there were crime scene torches, used to uncover mopped up blood and semen, that were bought in Australia for R7,000 which were sold to police for R300,000 a torch.

"Distilled water, which can be bought for R20 a litre, was sold to police for R4,000 per 100ml."

He said information led investigators to the monitoring tags.

"The secreting away of these tags, in a building which was under construction, means that for years highly valuable assets, which should be monitored, have not been monitored. Who knows what has happened to these [assets]?''

The source said the tags, which are fitted with encoded microchips, were now useless as they had passed their lifespan.

"That's R375-million down the drain," he said.

Among the premises raided was Phahlane's sister's home, where Ipid seized a Ford Ranger bakkie that was allegedly bought for the family as part of the kickback.