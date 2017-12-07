WATCH | Caroline is back for another hilarious driving lesson
07 December 2017 - 14:55
Caroline and Josh first went viral in November when Josh decided to teach Caroline, his helper, how to drive.
Caroline Ndlovu and Joshua Rubin are back in the driver's seat - and they are as funny as ever.
They first went viral in November after Josh decided to teach Caroline, his family's domestic worker, how to drive.
Watch as the hilarious duo take to the streets of Cape Town yet again as Josh teaches Caroline how to drive a manual car for the first time. And they even bring a puppy along for the ride.
The two document their adventures at Life With Caroline.
