South Africa

WATCH | Caroline is back for another hilarious driving lesson

07 December 2017 - 14:55 By TimesLIVE

Caroline and Josh first went viral in November when Josh decided to teach Caroline, his helper, how to drive.

Caroline Ndlovu and Joshua Rubin are back in the driver's seat - and they are as funny as ever.

They first went viral in November after Josh decided to teach Caroline, his family's domestic worker, how to drive.

Watch as the hilarious duo take to the streets of Cape Town yet again as Josh teaches Caroline how to drive a manual car for the first time. And they even bring a puppy along for the ride.

The two document their adventures at Life With Caroline.

MORE

WATCH | Watch out! Plenty of fun as domestic worker takes the wheel

A video of a Cape Town man taking his family’s domestic worker for her first driving lesson has gone viral.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape

The cheetah is renowned for being the world’s fastest mammal, but is also one of its most endangered species.
News
8 days ago

WATCH | Taxi driver cruises highway with leg dangling out of window

If you're feeling stressed, it's understandable you'd want to relax and put your feet up. Unless of course you're driving a vehicle on the highway.
News
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Arrested cop was known to be dodgy‚ Glebelands Hostel residents claim South Africa
  2. Killer fungi found in Cape Town city centre park Sci-Tech
  3. Mother weeps with joy as 10-year-old takes his first steps South Africa
  4. Mkhwebane's CIEX findings a fallacy‚ court told South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X