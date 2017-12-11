South Africa

Winner Christo Rossouw celebrates his victory as South Africa's top inventor on the TV show Hangman.
Shoppers will now be the final arbiter when a product chosen as the best invention in a reality TV show hits the shelves.

Klerksdorp’s Christo Rossouw was named the winner of the Hangman show on Sunday night‚ earning R1-million in prize money.

Rossouw also has a distribution deal with Fever Tree‚ who will be testing his products in the market in three big supermarket chains.

The 35-year-old impressed the judges and viewers with his innovative mosquito repellent lamp to beat off the remaining two finalists - Bonex Mwakikunga with his diabetes breathalyser and Claire Reid‚ inventor of Reel Gardening‚ a pre-fertilised‚ pre-spaced colour-coded seed tape.

An elated Rossouw said: “One of the biggest issues in the world that poor people face is malaria. Mosquito-borne diseases are responsible for close to a million deaths annually‚ infecting around a billion people every year. I was looking to design a product that would be more effective and more affordable than products already on the market."

See the top five finalists here.

