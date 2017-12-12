Farmland belongs to all who live in it

The indigenous community of Salem in the Eastern Cape does not have exclusive rights to the Salem Commonage, which comprises thousand of hectares of valuable farmland, the Constitutional Court has ruled.

It also dismissed the white settlers' appeal against the judgments of the Land Claims Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The white owners, who said they occupied the land from 1820 following the conquest of the Xhosa nation by the British during the Fourth Frontier War (1811-1812), wanted the ConCourt to set aside an appellate court's judgment, passed in December 2016.

The appeal court, in a 4-1 decision, had dismissed the landowners' appeal against a 2014 Land Claims Court judgment, which found that black people existed in the area and that they had been dispossessed of the land after June 19 1913.

The community claimed it was dispossessed of its right to the commonage from about 1947 until the 1980s. It also claims that about 500 members were occupying the commonage.

An order by the Grahamstown Supreme Court in 1940 subdivided the commonage among the white settlers.

The constitution states that a community dispossessed of land after June 19 1913, as a result of past discriminatory laws, is entitled either to restitution or to equitable redress.