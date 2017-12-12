Three people sustained minor injuries after their aircraft experienced engine problems‚ hit power lines and crash-landed near Centurion on Tuesday morning.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Johan Pieterse said they responded to the incident but were stopped as the accident happened on the border of Centurion and Midrand.

“The only information we have is that the pilot attempted emergency landing and crashed. Three people sustained very minor injuries‚” he said.

According to Emerg-G-Med emergency service spokesperson Braam Kruger‚ the aircraft experienced power problems shortly after taking off from the Ingwe airfield in Centurion around 10:15 and the pilot attempted emergency landing but the aircraft hit power lines and flipped.

“Three people sustained slight injuries and were treated on the scene‚” he said.