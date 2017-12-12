South Africa

Three hurt in aircraft crash near Centurion

12 December 2017 - 12:57 By Sipho Mabena
Three people sustained minor injuries when the light aircraft they were travelling in crashed.
Three people sustained minor injuries when the light aircraft they were travelling in crashed.
Image: EMER-G-MED‏ via Twitter

Three people sustained minor injuries after their aircraft experienced engine problems‚ hit power lines and crash-landed near Centurion on Tuesday morning.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Johan Pieterse said they responded to the incident but were stopped as the accident happened on the border of Centurion and Midrand.

“The only information we have is that the pilot attempted emergency landing and crashed. Three people sustained very minor injuries‚” he said.

According to Emerg-G-Med emergency service spokesperson Braam Kruger‚ the aircraft experienced power problems shortly after taking off from the Ingwe airfield in Centurion around 10:15 and the pilot attempted emergency landing but the aircraft hit power lines and flipped.

“Three people sustained slight injuries and were treated on the scene‚” he said.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Owl tracking technology catches human prey Sci-Tech
  2. Suspected livestock thief fighting for his life after beating by community South Africa
  3. Hawks swoop on Limpopo licensing officers, testing centre closes South Africa
  4. Festive season heartbreak as two children drown in Durban river South Africa
  5. De Aar wind-power projects start feeding electricity to Northern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Man assaults traffic officer for giving him a fine
‘I have forgiven myself’, says Jub Jub
X