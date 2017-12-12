A state of emergency is the last measure that government adopts to restore order in times of war‚ general insurrection and disorder.

The last time a state of emergency was declared in South Africa was in 1985‚ when President PW Botha said violence in the country showed ordinary law and order was inadequate.

Botha declared the state of emergency in 36 magisterial districts in the Eastern Cape and parts of Gauteng during the height of violent resistance to apartheid. The state of emergency at the time allowed police to detain people for long periods without trial. It also allowed the state to limit the freedoms of people.

Although democratic South Africa passed the State of Emergency Act 64 of 1997‚ it has not made regulations to enable the enactment of the law.

The Rapport newspaper reported on Sunday that the presidency has started to compose the regulations‚ a claim that the presidency has denied.