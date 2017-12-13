South Africa

Eastern Cape man arrested for alleged rape of stepdaughter

13 December 2017 - 13:04 By TYLER RIDDIN
A 67-year-old Butterworth man has been arrested for allegedly raping his nine-year-old stepdaughter. File photo.
Image: iStock

A 67-year-old man has been arrested by Butterworth police for allegedly raping his nine-year-old stepdaughter.

Captain Jackson Manatha‚ of the SA Police Service‚ said: “The suspect was arrested on Tuesday at the Yako Informal Settlement‚ Butterworth.

“It is alleged that the rape took place on Monday at about 7.20am at Yako Informal Settlement‚ Butterworth when the mother of the victim had gone to her work in the township and left both the suspect and the victim in their shack.”

Manatha said the mother of the young victim noticed the girl was behaving in an unusual manner when she returned from work.

“She questioned her and the victim broke her silence. A case of rape was then registered at Butterworth Police Station. Police acted swiftly and found the suspect at their shack. He is due to appear before the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Thursday December 14‚” he said.

- DispatchLIVE

