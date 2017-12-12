Neighbour gets three life sentences for 11-year-old's rape and murder

Randy Tango was sentenced to three life sentences for raping and murdering his 11-year-old neighbour Stacha Arendse.

Arendse’s murder sent shockwaves through the community of Tafelsig in Cape Town when her body was found by Tango after she went missing in March.

Tango even assisted in searching for her and was arrested after he pointed out the body where he had dumped it in a dustbin behind the Swartklip Recreation Centre in Tafelsig.

He was well known by her mother‚ Sandy Markgraaff‚ with whom he had been at school.

The Mitchell’s Plain Crisis Forum attended the trial at the Cape Town High Court over the past few weeks in support of Arendse’s family.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said on Tuesday: “He boldly stated that he had killed Stacha because he was not going to jail for raping her.”