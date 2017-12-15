'I would have slapped her back' - Facebook reacts to assault on plane

Social media users have reacted with rage to a Facebook post by a black woman who was assaulted by a white passenger on board a flight to Ethiopia.

Star Nintcy wrote on her Facebook wall on Wednesday that she was assaulted by the woman after an altercation aboard Ethiopian Airlines from Cape Town.

“…about 1 hour after take-off I reclined my seat slightly to get comfortable. Immediately the lady seated directly behind me tapped my shoulder and asked me to pull my chair up. 'But why should I?”‚ I asked....given that‚ the seat wasn't reclined all the way to it's maximum reach.. Her response was something along the lines of needing all the room she paid for‚ as well as needing to watch her screen and place meals on her tray....to which I responded that I'd obviously straighten my chair when it was meal-time‚ and that the tv screens could easily be angled back and forth ....and that she could also opt to recline her seat as well‚” Nintcy wrote.