WATCH | Motorist assaults traffic officer

A motorist who allegedly assaulted a traffic officer after being stopped for breaking a road rule has been arrested‚ the Traffic Road Management Corporation (RTMC) and police confirmed on Tuesday.

He is now facing a criminal charge and being kept in custody until his next court appearance.

The clash occurred on the N12 in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

The driver was allegedly spotted overtaking on a barrier line. He then refused to disclose his residential address when the officer wanted to issue him with a traffic fine.

The officer kept the motorist’s driver’s license and this led to a squabble between the two.

The incident was recorded on cellphone by another officer at the scene and the video has gone viral on different social media platforms.