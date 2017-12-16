South Africa

Fourways security guard chases suspects, is killed by taxi

16 December 2017 - 15:39 By Timeslive
A taxi ran over and killed a security guard who was chasing suspects at Fourways.
A taxi ran over and killed a security guard who was chasing suspects at Fourways.
Image: ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd.‏Verified account @ER24EMS File Photo.

A security guard was killed after he was knocked down by a taxi on the R114 before the HeronBridge College in Fourways last night.

The guard was in pursuit of wrongdoers when he ran across the road.

Paramedics from ER24 arrived at 9.30pm. They found the security guard lying off the road slightly down an embankment. "Unfortunately‚ the man showed no signs of life and he was declared dead on the scene‚" ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said on Saturday.

Paramedics also treated another security guard for minor injuries.

"It is believed that he was allegedly assaulted by the suspects‚" said Van Huyssteen

He was transported to Helen Joseph hospital for further medical care.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations‚" said the emergency service spokesperson.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Traffic volumes beginning to climb on KwaZulu-Natal roads South Africa
  2. Shembe church leader’s inauguration called off South Africa
  3. Fourways security guard chases suspects, is killed by taxi South Africa
  4. Three dead, 77,000 flee as storm pounds Philippines World
  5. Striding against abuse: Johnnie Walker statues fill Mandela Bridge South Africa

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X