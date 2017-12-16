Politics

Zuma's free education announcement not meant to sway conference: Maine

16 December 2017 - 15:04 By Claudi Mailovich
Collen Maine. File photo.
Collen Maine. File photo.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

President Jacob Zuma’s announcement on free higher education was not made to sway votes at the ANC’s national elective conference‚ Youth League president Collen Maine says.

Zuma announced in a statement on Saturday morning that government would from 2018 introduce fully subsidised free higher education and training for poor and working class undergraduate students.

Zuma backs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ who is going head on with deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to take over from Zuma as ANC president at the conference.

As the ANC’s national policy conference kicks off in Gauteng, the party leadership race between Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa has intensified.

The announcement comes on the day the ANC’s 54th national conference is set to start in Nasrec‚ Johannesburg.

Zuma’s announcement on funding for higher education followed the release of the Heher Commission report last month. Maine said he was not surprised by the announcement.

“We knew that it was going to happen‚ there was going to be free education next year‚” Maine told BusinessLIVE.

“This announcement is not made to sway votes in the conference. It is made because there is a need to skill young people in the country‚” Maine added.

He said the president would have been aware of the financial implications of the decision as he is head of the executive.

The ANC’s national executive committee had an urgent meeting on Saturday morning‚ in which the NEC decided to not allow structures that were nullified by the courts to vote at all. These included delegates from North West’s Bojanala region‚ as well as the provincial executive committees of the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal. All of the provinces in question have nominated Dlamini-Zuma as their preferred candidate for president.

Maine accused judges of becoming political. He said there was a clear agenda: “Decrease the numbers of those who support comrade Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. We are aware of the agenda. We are going to crush it and collapse it.”

READ MORE

Broadcasting union Bemawu ends strike at SABC

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) Board and management on Saturday announced a wage deal with one union‚ following what it called ...
News
4 hours ago

Maine accuses judges of seeking to influence outcome of ANC conference

ANC Youth League president Collen Maine has become the latest politician to accuse judges of seeking to influence the outcome of this weekend's ANC ...
ANC Conference 2017
4 hours ago

No song or dance at Number 1's farewell gala dinner

Outgoing ANC president Jacob Zuma did not eat‚ drink or dance at a glitzy “last supper” that was effectively called to bid him farewell after serving ...
ANC Conference 2017
4 hours ago

Delegations express their preference for ANC president in song

The ANC’s plenary hall is filling up as delegations compete in song for or against presidential hopefuls Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa.
ANC Conference 2017
5 hours ago

Free university education for poor: breakthrough or hollow promise?

President Jacob Zuma's announcement on Saturday that from 2018‚ eligible SA children of the unemployed‚ social grant recipients‚ parents earning ...
News
5 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Factionalism has cost us‚ says Zuma Politics
  2. Prayers for divine intervention and unity set the tone at ANC conference ANC Conference 2017
  3. 'We need to protect the ANC from corporate greed' - Zuma ANC Conference 2017
  4. Don't be reckless with the economy‚ says Zuma Politics
  5. Zuma delivers farewell speech as leader Politics

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X