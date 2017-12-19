South Africa

Eastern Cape farmer dies weeks after brutal attack

19 December 2017 - 21:22 By Mauneen Charter
Riaan Scheepers‚ 62‚ was beaten and stabbed by two men.
The family of farmer Riaan Scheepers from Alexandria in the Eastern Cape said this evening that Scheepers had died after a weeks-long battle to stay alive following a savage beating from robbers at the farm he managed late last month.

A message from his daughter Bianca Scheepers shared on WhatsApp‚ states: "Papa went to a better place this afternoon at about 5pm. One of his lungs struggled to get air and let enough oxygen into his blood. His heart was too weak to work anymore. We want to thank everyone for all your concern‚ prayers and support during this time. We value it."

("Pappa het vanmiddag ongeveer 17h na 'n beter plek gegaan... Sy een long het gesukkel om lug te kry en genoeg suurstof in die bloed te laat. Sy hart was te swak om verder te werk. Ons wil vir elkeen regtig dankie sê vir al die omgee‚ gebede en ondersteuning in die tyd. Ons waardeer dit.")

On December 1 a 24-year-old man‚ Siphamandla Petse‚ 24‚ was arrested in connection with the attack and appeared in the Alexandria Magistrate's Court.

In light of Scheeper's death‚ the initial charge of house robbery is likely to be changed to murder at the discretion of the court.

