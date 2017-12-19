R1-million bail for alleged Dutch arms dealer

International arms dealer Augustine Koewenhoven was granted bail of R1-million by the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Magistrate Vusi Mhlanaga granted bail with the condition that the Dutch national report to the Sea Point Police Station every two hours between 8am and 8pm on weekdays.

Koewenhoven must also remain under house arrest at his Bantry Bay home‚ a few kilometres from the police station‚ and hand over his passport to officials.

Staying at home should prove comfortable for Koewenhoven who owns properties in excess of R150-million in the Atlantic seaboard suburb.

He looked confident as he entered the court dressed in blue jeans and blue jersey‚ and winked cheekily at his wife who smiled warmly back at him from the back of the court.

Koewenhoven was arrested on December 8 after Interpol issued a warrant for his arrest. He is expected to start a 19-year sentence for war crimes committed in West Africa.