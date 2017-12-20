A South African poet and intellectual has been working with Hollywood A-lister Forest Whitaker to bring peace to some of the most violent countries on the planet.

Brian Williams‚ a former chair of the University of the Western Cape's council and president of the convocation‚ has been facilitating peace training for child soldiers and youth who were affected by the civil war in Uganda and South Sudan.

Williams has been contracted by Whitaker's peace foundation - the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative.

"The focus is on the youth. In South Sudan‚ everyone in the programme was directly and indirectly affected by the ongoing civil war‚'' said Williams who is the visiting professor in peace‚ conflict transformation and mediation and labour relations at two African universities.

"The training is directed at getting young people to attain inner peace and to do different things to bring peace in the lives of others."