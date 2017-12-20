Pitso Mosimane is planning to dip into the transfer market ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns' participation in next year's Caf Champions League.

Mosimane has lost striker Leonardo Castro to Kaizer Chiefs‚ forward Cuthbert Malajila is a long-term injury casualty‚ defender Rivaldo Coetzee has not trained since he joined Downs from Ajax Cape Town in August and midfielder Khama Billiat's remains uncertain.

“This is a period where other players have to go and others come in‚" he said.

"As I have already told you‚ we are strengthening the team.

"For us‚ January is six weeks before the start of the Champions League and we have to bring in a few players.

"It is not easy because the players that we bring must acclimatise‚ but we will probably bring in two from the outside‚” said Mosimane.

Sundowns have been linked with Cape Town City attacking midfielder Aubrey Ngoma but Mosimane said he did not want to talk about a player who is still contracted to the Citizens.

“I don’t want to talk about Ngoma because I am going to get the long love letter like I got last year that circulates the whole of South Africa‚" he said.

"Let’s leave the issue of Ngoma because he is a Cape Town City player and I am going to be in trouble if I talk more about him.

"Let’s see if City are talking about any other player they want‚” he said‚ admitting that the Christmas break will give his injured players enough time to recover and return back to action.

Looking back at the 1-0 loss to City at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night‚ Mosimane said he was disappointed with the manner in which they conceded the goal by Nana Akosah-Bempah in the 27th minute.

“To be honest‚ I am disappointed with the goal we conceded‚" he said.

"We know how to deal with balls like that because we have worked on it at training.

"We have trained that when the ball goes to the side‚ the two center backs must stay with the strikers because the guy who is crossing is not scoring.

"He still has to bring it inside the box but my players forgot‚ which happens in football.”

Sundowns end the year sitting at the top of the PSL log but Mosimane expects a tough second round where most clubs will be under pressured to win to push their agendas.

“We are still going to lose another match‚" Mosimane said wryly.

"Buckle up because it is part of football.

"As much as we dominated the first half in terms of ball possession‚ we were a little bit lethargic.

"It was coming because we played against a well rested team.

"When last did they play?

"We have games in hand‚ we must play them and this was our fifth game in a short space of time.

"We were falling off‚ no one is fresh‚ it is part of the game and we try to keep consistency."