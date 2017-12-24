A police task team deployed at Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal have arrested three women for being in possession of counterfeit goods.

Police said the goods‚ worth R178‚000‚ were counterfeits of brands like Nike‚ Adidas and Puma.

The women were also found with boxes of cream worth R495‚600.

A Toyota Hilux vehicle worth R400‚000 was also confiscated.

“This is after officials patrolled around Magudu Policing area and noticed the vehicle parked at the side of the road with a puncture wheel. The official assisted the women but noticed the suspicious goods in the car‚” police said.