"You speed‚ you will die. You drink and drive‚ you will die."

That is Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane’s message to road users in the province.

This comes as road fatalities in Gauteng have already reached alarmingly high levels this festive season with 59 pedestrians already dead.

Nkosi-Malobane said road fatalities had risen drastically‚ with some of the main causes being drinking and driving and speeding involving people between the ages of 18 and 35.

"We are worried because the numbers are not decreasing‚ they are actually increasing. As we speak to you now‚ we've exceeded last year's numbers of fatalities and that is why we are pleading with our people on the ground to actually start behaving‚" said Nkosi-Malobane.