Seven youths have been arrested breaking into the computer room of a high school in Mfuleni in the Western Cape.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said Mfuleni police were alerted at about 3.15am on Friday morning about a burglary in progress at the school.

“Members responded immediately‚ and caught the suspects red handed breaking into the school’s computer room. Seven male suspects aged between 15 and 19 years were arrested. They face charges of business burglary and possession of burglary implements‚” Van Wyk said. He said the same school was burgled on Christmas Day and that the suspects had fled with computers.

“The circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation and no one has been arrested yet.

“We appeal to the community to refrain from buying stolen goods‚ as this is a criminal offence.”