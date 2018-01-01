The City of Johannesburg will investigate why RDP houses in Protea Glen‚ Soweto‚ lost their roofs and collapsed during the hail and rain storm over Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Mashaba tweeted: “I personally observed this during my visit to affected areas yesterday.”

On Monday‚ the mayor retweeted a number of tweets that questioned why the build quality of houses was so bad and asked if tenderpreneurs were scamming people.

He said on Twitter that "an urgent investigation [is] required to have justice for our people".