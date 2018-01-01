South Africa

City of Joburg to investigate why storm destroyed new houses

01 January 2018 - 16:53 By Katharine Child
Herman Mashaba says I'm trying to have the horrific storm from last night to be declared an emergency so that we can get emergency funding from Government to assist communities ASAP.
Image: Twitter/Herman Mashaba

The City of Johannesburg will investigate why RDP houses in Protea Glen‚ Soweto‚ lost their roofs and collapsed during the hail and rain storm over Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Mashaba tweeted: “I personally observed this during my visit to affected areas yesterday.”

On Monday‚ the mayor retweeted a number of tweets that questioned why the build quality of houses was so bad and asked if tenderpreneurs were scamming people.

He said on Twitter that "an urgent investigation [is] required to have justice for our people".

Two people dead in Gauteng storm

Two people died on Saturday in Lenasia in the south of Johannesburg after a tree fell onto their car while they were driving during a severe ...
News
1 day ago

Two drown in KZN floods‚ two die in Joburg storm

Flash floods claimed the lives of at least two people in KwaZulu-Natal and a severe hailstorm wreaked havoc in Johannesburg at the weekend.
News
1 day ago
