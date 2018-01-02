South Africa

KZN man survives car crash but gets electrocuted

02 January 2018 - 18:31 By Jeff Wicks
A man was electrocuted after climbing from the wreckage of his badly damaged car.
Image: IPSS MEDICAL RESCUE

A man who survived a car accident in Tongaat‚ north of Durban‚ was electrocuted by a hidden network of illegal electrical connections when he clambered from the wreckage of his car on Tuesday evening.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said that the driver lost control of his car while travelling on the R102.

“The driver was unable to regain control of the car which veered from the roadway and rolled several times‚” he said.

“The car came to rest in thick brush in a roadside ditch and from what we can gather‚ the man had tried to climb out of the car when he came into contact with a live illegal electricity connection.”

Herbst said the man’s seriously injured partner was entrapped in the crumpled wreckage‚ and medics had to wait for Eskom technicians to isolate a nearby transformer so it would be safe to wade through the undergrowth.

“Once the connections were shut off paramedics made their way to the woman. She was treated and stabilised in the car before she was carefully extricated.”

Herbst said that she was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further treatment and medical care.

