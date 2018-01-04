Africa is poised to be the world’s next dagga powerhouse‚ according to a magazine which covers the development of the legal cannabis industry globally.

Dope‚ based in the US‚ says Lesotho’s decision to grant a medical marijuana licence to Verve Dynamics — a Somerset West company that produces botanical extracts — “is the first time in Africa that cannabis has been viewed as a source of revenue instead of a criminal activity‚ and it’s about time”.

In an article posted on its website on Thursday‚ Dope said Africa produced a quarter of all cannabis and “an estimated 38.2 million African adults [7.7% of the adult population] use cannabis each year — far more than the world average of 3.8%”.

Yet progress towards decriminalisation and legalisation had been slow. “Most African countries have been hesitant to embrace the rapidly expanding market for legal cannabis‚ although Africa has produced cannabis for generations. With colonisation came criminalisation.”