The family of 17-year-old Nqobile Nzuza‚ who was shot dead by a policeman during a 2013 housing protest in Cato Manor near Durban‚ will have to wait a bit longer for justice.

Magistrate Anand Maharaj was‚ however‚ forced to adjourn proceedings after several witnesses‚ expected to testify in mitigation and aggravation of sentence‚ failed to arrive at court.

The Cato Manor policeman opened fire on a group of protesters who were running away from him and his colleagues.