Durban cop guilty of murdering teenage housing activist
A Durban police officer faces a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of murdering a teenage housing activist.
Phumlani Ndlovu was guilty of shooting to death 17-year-old Nqubile Nzuza on September 30‚ 2013‚ the Durban Magistrate's Court ruled on Friday.
Nzuza was taking part in a housing protest organised by Marikana Land Occupation‚ under the banner of the Abahlali baseMjondolo shack dwellers’ movement.
“Nzuza was unarmed when she was shot‚” Abahlali said in a statement welcoming the conviction.
“She was shot in the back‚ which shows that she was running away from the police‚ rather than presenting a clear and present danger.”
NPA spokeswoman Natasha Kara confirmed the murder conviction.
“The matter was postponed to October 9 for sentencing. The accused was granted bail of R5‚000‚” she said.
- TimesLIVE
