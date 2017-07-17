South Africa

Durban cop guilty of murdering teenage housing activist

17 July 2017 - 12:23 By Matthew Savides
Phumlani Ndlovu was guilty of shooting to death 17-year-old Nqubile Nzuza on September 30‚ 2013. File photo.
Phumlani Ndlovu was guilty of shooting to death 17-year-old Nqubile Nzuza on September 30‚ 2013. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/iStockphoto

A Durban police officer faces a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of murdering a teenage housing activist.

Phumlani Ndlovu was guilty of shooting to death 17-year-old Nqubile Nzuza on September 30‚ 2013‚ the Durban Magistrate's Court ruled on Friday.

Nzuza was taking part in a housing protest organised by Marikana Land Occupation‚ under the banner of the Abahlali baseMjondolo shack dwellers’ movement.

“Nzuza was unarmed when she was shot‚” Abahlali said in a statement welcoming the conviction.

“She was shot in the back‚ which shows that she was running away from the police‚ rather than presenting a clear and present danger.”

NPA spokeswoman Natasha Kara confirmed the murder conviction.

“The matter was postponed to October 9 for sentencing. The accused was granted bail of R5‚000‚” she said.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Eight crew still missing after fishing vessel capsizes South Africa
  2. Water board failures could lead to catastrophe: expert South Africa
  3. Gun-toting groom shoots up wedding - one person killed South Africa
  4. Woman dies allegedly after consuming drugs with her husband South Africa
  5. Another cyclist killed by driver South Africa

Latest Videos

Winter wonderland: Snow spotted around South Africa
Man stuck inside ATM slips 'please help me' notes
X