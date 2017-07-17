A Durban police officer faces a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of murdering a teenage housing activist.

Phumlani Ndlovu was guilty of shooting to death 17-year-old Nqubile Nzuza on September 30‚ 2013‚ the Durban Magistrate's Court ruled on Friday.

Nzuza was taking part in a housing protest organised by Marikana Land Occupation‚ under the banner of the Abahlali baseMjondolo shack dwellers’ movement.

“Nzuza was unarmed when she was shot‚” Abahlali said in a statement welcoming the conviction.