eThekwini moves to stop bridge rock attacks

The eThekwini Municipality will erect steel cages around city bridges in an effort to stifle rock-throwing attacks.

They had been travelling from Umhlanga to Stanger when a rock thrown from a bridge tore through their car. The rock ripped through the windshield and hit Amina - the force of impact causing her seat to fly back‚ hitting her brother.

A spate of similar attacks have followed‚ with a man injured on Saturday night when his car was hit by a falling rock in the same spot the siblings were attacked.

A reward of more than R250‚000 for information leading to the arrest of the attackers has been posted by the public.

A Ballito woman‚ Alicia Cilliers was travelling on the N2 when a group of men pelted her car with rocks last Thursday morning.

One of the missiles‚ which she maintains was aimed at her windshield‚ smashed her passenger window. She was alone at the time and continued driving.

Deputy Mayor Fawzia Peer has proposed that safety barriers and closed-circuit television cameras be installed over bridges in hotspot areas.

“We are investigating the possibility of installing safety barriers in the form of steel cages to prevent objects being thrown from overhead bridges. This cannot be done overnight as normal council processes will have to take place and this will also depend on funding‚” she said in a statement on Monday.

The investigation will include identifying the bridges where the safety barriers and cameras will be installed.

“We are very concerned about the increase in these incidents and wish to reassure the public that the municipality is acting swiftly to find a lasting solution to this issue. We will be speaking to communities in areas where these incidents have occurred to work with the City and encourage them to report those that are responsible for these criminal acts‚” she added.