The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says that as the African National Congress (ANC) celebrates the 106th year of its existence‚ it should focus on “ revitalising and accelerating” the process of addressing the people’s needs.

“The access to education and job creation remain vital in curbing youth unemployment‚ criminal activity and the many social ills which are remnant factors therein‚ and if we are to distance ourselves from the burden of being among the most unequal societies in the world‚ such efforts need to be acted upon‚” the union said in a statement on Monday.

“It can only be through this long experience that the ANC can take heed of its successes and mishaps by reflecting deeply on the trajectory it takes. This is imperative because it has for some time been confronted by many serious challenges which‚ besides threatening to split the alliance‚ have visibly created a devastating disaffection among the populace‚ leading to the loss of some municipalities. With such a trend continuing‚ workers’ constitutional and legislative gains can easily be reversed.”

The union said the poor and workers were relying on the ANC’s ability to rid itself of factional battles‚ perceptions of corrupt elements and the failure to hold people at all levels accountable for their deviant acts.

“As we wish the ANC well on its anniversary‚ we call for a stronger‚ united and capable organisation that prioritises the common future of South Africans over our individual desires.”