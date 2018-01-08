Politics

Popcru calls for 'stronger‚ united and capable' ANC

08 January 2018 - 14:21 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Popcru members during a strike. Fuke ogiti,
Popcru members during a strike. Fuke ogiti,
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Tebogo Letsie

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says that as the African National Congress (ANC) celebrates the 106th year of its existence‚ it should focus on “ revitalising and accelerating” the process of addressing the people’s needs.

“The access to education and job creation remain vital in curbing youth unemployment‚ criminal activity and the many social ills which are remnant factors therein‚ and if we are to distance ourselves from the burden of being among the most unequal societies in the world‚ such efforts need to be acted upon‚” the union said in a statement on Monday.

“It can only be through this long experience that the ANC can take heed of its successes and mishaps by reflecting deeply on the trajectory it takes. This is imperative because it has for some time been confronted by many serious challenges which‚ besides threatening to split the alliance‚ have visibly created a devastating disaffection among the populace‚ leading to the loss of some municipalities. With such a trend continuing‚ workers’ constitutional and legislative gains can easily be reversed.”

The union said the poor and workers were relying on the ANC’s ability to rid itself of factional battles‚ perceptions of corrupt elements and the failure to hold people at all levels accountable for their deviant acts.

“As we wish the ANC well on its anniversary‚ we call for a stronger‚ united and capable organisation that prioritises the common future of South Africans over our individual desires.”

READ MORE

Ramaphosa calls for ANC unity as he appears with Dlamini-Zuma in KZN

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and his former rival Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made their first high-profile public appearance together post the ANC ...
Politics
2 hours ago

It's time to get behind Ramaphosa

Sometimes we have to choose optimism over our own‚ very human‚ instinct towards pessimism. Sometimes we have to cast aside our own inner misanthrope ...
Ideas
6 hours ago

ANC’s top leadership pay homage to Zulu monarch

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and four members of the party's top six paid Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini a courtesy visit at his Osuthu Palace in ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa likely to call for state capture charges

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a special prosecution process on state capture independent of any commission of inquiry when ...
Politics
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Mashaba shocked by findings during blitz in Yeoville Politics
  2. NEC must act decisively on Zuma’s future: MKMVA Politics
  3. Popcru calls for 'stronger‚ united and capable' ANC Politics
  4. Ramaphosa calls for ANC unity as he appears with Dlamini-Zuma in KZN Politics
  5. 'I am being smeared as if I’m corrupt‚' says De Lille Politics

Latest Videos

Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
X