South Africa

Police arrest two for murder of Limpopo businessman and assistant

09 January 2018 - 09:11 By Timeslive
Two people have been arrested in connection with the brutal hijacking and murder of Tzaneen businessman Salim Vali Patel‚ 44‚ and his assistant‚ Victor Baloyi‚ 31. File photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Limpopo police have arrested two people in connection with the brutal hijacking and murder of Tzaneen businessman Salim Vali Patel‚ 44‚ and his assistant‚ Victor Baloyi‚ 31.

The pair went missing on 27 December while travelling from Giyani to Nwajaheni. Patel's business was based in Dzumeri village near Giyani.

On Monday Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the suspects‚ aged 32 and 53 were arrested during an intensive manhunt.

"[The manhunt] was up and running around the clock until on Friday when the first suspect was arrested‚"' he said.

"The second suspect was arrested on Sunday."

According to Ngoepe the pair will appear before the Nkoankoa Magistrate's Court where they will be facing two charges of murder and one of carjacking.

