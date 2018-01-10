Metrorail has suspended its central line train services in Cape Town following a shooting incident in Khayelitsha on Tuesday night.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning‚ Cape Metrorail said it had halted operations between Khayelitsha‚ Kapteinsklip and Bishop Lavis after a security guard was shot dead.

“Our sincere condolences to the family and colleagues of the security guard who lost his life so needlessly‚” said Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker.

Commuters have been asked to find alternative transport until the police have assessed the situation and cleared the scene.

Metrorail said stations were closed and that no single or return tickets will be sold.