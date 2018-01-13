South Africa

Power outages in Joburg north caused by theft and vandalism

13 January 2018 - 18:02 By Timeslive
“There is a major oil spillage as a result of the afore-mentioned incident which caused a failure in the transformer. File photo
Image: Supplied

An incident of theft and vandalism at Gresswold substation earlier on Saturday had caused an unplanned power outage in several northern Johannesburg suburbs‚ City Power said.

The areas affected were Wynberg‚ Kew‚ Bramley Gardens and Fairmount. The Alexandra Clinic was also affected‚ it said.

“There is a major oil spillage as a result of the afore-mentioned incident which caused a failure in the transformer.

“Technicians have been dispatched to attend to the outage‚” the city power utility said. 

