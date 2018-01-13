Separate knife attacks on two groups of hikers in Cape Town on Saturday left at least one person with serious injuries‚ Wilderness Search and Rescue reported.

Spokesman Johan Marais said a Skymed helicopter with two paramedics aboard had arrived at the scene of the attacks‚ in the mountains above St James and Kalk Bay.

“Around 9.20‚ four persons [possibly members of Wilderness Search and Rescue] called for help after they had been assaulted and stabbed‚” said Marais.

“First indications show serious injuries with a medical doctor‚ who was also hiking in the area‚ assisting.

“We have received reports of elderly stabbed victims in the vicinity of the amphitheatre too.”

This is a developing story.