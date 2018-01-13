South Africa

'Serious injuries' in knife attacks on Cape Town hikers

13 January 2018 - 11:07 By Timeslive
Hikers assaulted and stabbed in Cape Town.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Separate knife attacks on two groups of hikers in Cape Town on Saturday left at least one person with serious injuries‚ Wilderness Search and Rescue reported.

Spokesman Johan Marais said a Skymed helicopter with two paramedics aboard had arrived at the scene of the attacks‚ in the mountains above St James and Kalk Bay.

“Around 9.20‚ four persons [possibly members of Wilderness Search and Rescue] called for help after they had been assaulted and stabbed‚” said Marais.

“First indications show serious injuries with a medical doctor‚ who was also hiking in the area‚ assisting.

“We have received reports of elderly stabbed victims in the vicinity of the amphitheatre too.”

This is a developing story. 

