EFF storms H&M at Mall of Africa‚ yet again

H&M has since closed its 17 South African stores in response and apologised for the offending advertisement.

"Mall of Africa can confirm that an EFF protest action that is aimed at the H&M store arrived today at the mall and the situation is being closely monitored by the mall's security team‚ Fidelity Security Services and the South Africa Police Service‚" said Mall of Africa's Marie Coetsee.

She said although the EFF stormed the mall‚ shops were still operating.

Coetsee confirmed that there was no damage caused at the mall and that no arrests had been made.

Meanwhile‚ the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said on Monday that the H&M management and marketing division should undergo anti-racism and diversity training.