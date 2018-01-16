‘Goodnight my love’ - Keorapetse Kgositsile’s wife and others bid farewell to the late poet laureate

The wife of internationally renowned national poet laureate Professor Keorapetse Kgositsile paid tribute to him in a heartfelt and poetic letter during his state funeral held in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The letter titled “Love leaps and soars beyond” was read by TV personality Gail Mabalane on behalf of Baby Kgositsile.

Baby described her late husband as her lover‚ companion and confidante.

