Four die, ten hospitalised as two farmers' bakkies collide head-on

Ten farm workers who survived a horrible accident that claimed the lives of four of their colleagues were rushed to various East London hospitals on Tuesday evening.

Health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said four workers died on the scene - and not six‚ as was initially reported.

“Paramedics have now confirmed that four workers died on the scene. Others sustained minor and serious injuries and have been taken to hospitals‚” he said.

The four died when the bakkies belonging to farmers they are working for collided head-on on the R72 near Kidds Beach outside East London.

Kupelo said it was not yet clear what caused the accident.

