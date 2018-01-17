South Africa

Four die, ten hospitalised as two farmers' bakkies collide head-on

17 January 2018 - 07:07 By Sino Majangaza
Ten farm workers who survived a horrible accident were rushed to various East London hospitals on Tuesday evening.
Ten farm workers who survived a horrible accident were rushed to various East London hospitals on Tuesday evening.
Image: Phasut Waraphisit via 123RF

Ten farm workers who survived a horrible accident that claimed the lives of four of their colleagues were rushed to various East London hospitals on Tuesday evening.

Health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said four workers died on the scene - and not six‚ as was initially reported.

“Paramedics have now confirmed that four workers died on the scene. Others sustained minor and serious injuries and have been taken to hospitals‚” he said.

The four died when the bakkies belonging to farmers they are working for collided head-on on the R72 near Kidds Beach outside East London.

Kupelo said it was not yet clear what caused the accident.

-DispatchLIVE

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. At least 33 human skulls found in western Mexico, official says World
  2. US withholds $65 million from UN agency for Palestinians World
  3. Trump still indistinguishable from business one year on World
  4. World's biggest flooded cave found in Mexico, explorers say Sci-Tech
  5. Potential hot spots in Gauteng as schools reopen South Africa

Latest Videos

5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
X