South Africa

Eskom negotiates Koko's 'golden handshake'

18 January 2018 - 07:50 By Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Matshela Koko
Matshela Koko
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Financial Mail

Embattled electricity producer Eskom‚ which has described its financial situation as "very dire"‚ is in secret discussions to terminate the employment of controversial executive Matshela Koko.

The parties are close to a separation agreement as the talks are now centred on the amount the head of generation would take to agree to leave. Talks are at a sensitive stage‚ according to three informed sources.

Last week‚ Koko was replaced by Willy Majola as interim head of generation‚ a move Eskom said was "a mutual agreement" for Koko "to settle in". Two senior government officials outside Eskom‚ however‚ confirmed there were plans to remove Koko within days.

The practice of paying officials suspected of corruption to go rather than face charges has been a common feature under President Jacob Zuma’s administration. How the ANC’s new leadership responds to a generous deal with Koko will be a key indicator of whether it intends to get tough on corruption.

- Business Day 

Eskom relies on 'ridiculous' lawyer's report to wipe slate

Eskom was justified in paying more than R500-million to Trillian Capital Partners despite having no valid contract with the Gupta-linked company, ...
News
11 days ago

Brown lambasted for Koko's 'diabolical' return to Eskom

Business Leadership SA (BLSA) has expressed "great shock and utter dismay" after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown approved the reappointment ...
Politics
12 days ago

Eskom's Koko back at his desk on Monday after 'sham hearing'

Former acting CEO of Eskom Matshela Koko will be back at work on Monday January 8 in the role of head of generation‚ according to Eskom spokesman ...
News
14 days ago

Queries raised on memo that got Koko off hook

Concerns have been raised over a key piece of evidence that acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko relied heavily on in his disciplinary hearing.
News
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Metrorail train derails in Cape Town South Africa
  2. California couple who held 13 children captive due in court World
  3. With solar water, trees grow into a sturdy business in Western Kenya Sci-Tech
  4. Turkey says could act in Syria unless US withdraws support for Kurdish force World
  5. Snowstorm, deep freeze leaves 4 dead in US South World

Latest Videos

Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders
Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
X