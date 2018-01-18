Exactly two weeks after Siam Lee was reported missing from outside a Durban North home on January 4‚ police have made an arrest for the murder of the 20-year-old.

This comes as police are waiting for the outcome of DNA testing to 100% confirm that a burnt body found at a farm in New Hanover‚ in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands‚ is Lee. Investigators are also awaiting the final outcome of a post-mortem to determine cause of death.

While details on Wednesday night's arrest are still scant‚ this is what we know about Lee's vexing disappearance and murder: