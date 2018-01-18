No trains will run on Cape Town’s busiest commuter line for the rest of the week‚ and possibly over the weekend.

An inspection of the central line‚ between the city centre and Mitchells Plan and Khayelitsha‚ had revealed extensive damage to the tracks‚ an electrical relay room and other infrastructure‚ said Metrorail spokesman Riana Scott.

Repairs would require additional equipment‚ which would have to be brought in from elsewhere.

A train carrying out a test run on the line‚ following an eight-day closure sparked by the murder of a security guard in Khayelitsha‚ derailed on Wednesday evening.