The City of Cape Town has issued a warning about the increasing danger of communicable diseases.

Summer in the Cape often sees a surge in cases of diarrhoea‚ with the annual outbreak dubbed the “surge season” by health officials.

The number of reported cases has declined in recent years‚ but the illness‚ which predominantly affects under-fives‚ has been replaced by pneumonia and a new wave of diseases.

“Diarrhoeal disease remains one of the major killers of children under five in South Africa‚ with several thousand deaths reported each year‚” said Shelley McGee of the South African Medical Association.