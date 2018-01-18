South Africa

Several people arrested at Hoërskool Overvaal after petrol bomb thrown at police van

18 January 2018 - 15:30 By Neo Goba
Members of the police arrest protesters following the petrol bombing of a police car outside Hoerskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on the second day of protests there.
Image: Alaister Russell

A number of people have been arrested outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging after a petrol bomb was thrown at a police vehicle‚ allegedly by supporters of the Congress of South African Students.

This is despite day two of the protests at the school being peaceful throughout most of the day with no stun grenades or rubber bullets fired at the protesters.

However‚ about an hour after classes ended on Wednesday‚ Cosas supporters proceeded towards the alternative entrance where parents were picking up children but were stopped by leaders of the protests who said the situation would turn ugly if they approached the parents.

The police van that was torched belongs to the Public Order Policing in the province.

At this stage it is unclear what those arrested would be charged for.

The people arrested include community members who were seated under a tree as well as a driver transporting junior primary school children home.

The police have deployed more officers around the school premises and have barricaded one street in a bid to restore order.

