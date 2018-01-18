South Africa

Strangling victim identified as ex-crime intelligence officer

18 January 2018 - 07:20 By Katharine Child
A retired crime intelligence officer was found dead in his car, the motive for the murder is under investigation. File photo.
A retired crime intelligence officer was found dead in his car, the motive for the murder is under investigation. File photo.
Image: Supplied

A retired crime intelligence officer has been found dead in his car in Norkem Park‚ east of Johannesburg.

The man's body was found on Wednesday. Eyewitness News said the man had been involved in working on what is known as "the grabber"‚ used to listen into phone calls.

Police spokesman Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said: "We have opened a case of murder and believe he may have been strangled.

We are awaiting the postmortem results. We don't know what the motive for the suspected murder is at this stage."

The victim has not yet been named.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Metrorail train derails in Cape Town South Africa
  2. California couple who held 13 children captive due in court World
  3. With solar water, trees grow into a sturdy business in Western Kenya Sci-Tech
  4. Turkey says could act in Syria unless US withdraws support for Kurdish force World
  5. Snowstorm, deep freeze leaves 4 dead in US South World

Latest Videos

Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders
Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
X