The South African National Defence Force on Friday warned that a syndicate is posing as an SANDF recruitment agency in the Western and Eastern Cape provinces.

“These perpetrators mislead and lure innocent victims into paying certain amount of money for transportation to various parts of the country‚ with the hope of joining the SANDF‚” the SANDF said in a statement.

The defence force’s recruitment process is free and it does not use an agency to recruit people. Instead‚ it advertises annually in national newspapers and on its websites.