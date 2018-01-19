South Africa

Defence force warns of recruitment scam

19 January 2018 - 18:39 By Timeslive
South African Soldiers from 3 Medical Battalion during a demonstration.
South African Soldiers from 3 Medical Battalion during a demonstration.
Image: South African Army

The South African National Defence Force on Friday warned that a syndicate is posing as an SANDF recruitment agency in the Western and Eastern Cape provinces.

“These perpetrators mislead and lure innocent victims into paying certain amount of money for transportation to various parts of the country‚ with the hope of joining the SANDF‚” the SANDF said in a statement.

The defence force’s recruitment process is free and it does not use an agency to recruit people. Instead‚ it advertises annually in national newspapers and on its websites.

Most read

  1. Defence force warns of recruitment scam South Africa
  2. High hopes crash down over affordable housing South Africa
  3. 'Captain KGB' and his dramatic movie-script life South Africa
  4. Captain ‘KGB’ had R50m budget for ANC Mangaung conference South Africa
  5. Get those buckets ready. Rain is forecast for the Cape! South Africa

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X