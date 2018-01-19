South Africa

IN PICTURES | Rocks and rage at Hoërskool Overvaal

19 January 2018 - 06:23 By Alaister Russell
Members of the farming community gather to watch protesters during demonstrations outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Thursday.
Image: Alaister Russell

A DA T-shirt engulfed by flames was waved around on a stick, rocks were thrown at passing cars, a police vehicle was the target of a petrol bomb and a policeman pulled a gun in a bid to keep the peace.

These were just some of the scenes outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Thursday where a court ruling in favour of the Afrikaans school has set tempers flaring.

A member of Cosas threatens to damage a car attempting to pass a barricade at Hoërskool Overvaal.
Image: Alaister Russell
Members of the community pass an ANC protest outside the school.
Image: Alaister Russell
A plain-clothes policeman pulls his firearm while arresting pupils following the petrolbombing of a police car outside the school.
Image: Alaister Russell
A policeman shoves a woman while trying to arrest members of the student organisation Cosas.
Image: Alaister Russell
Cosas members burn debris outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on the second day of protests there.
Image: Alaister Russell
Arrested protesters inside a police van.
Image: Alaister Russell
Protesters from both sides film each other across a police barrier.
Image: Alaister Russell
Protesters jump on a DA shirt.
Image: Alaister Russell
A DA shirt is set alight and carried aloft on a stick.
Image: Alaister Russell

