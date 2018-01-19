IN PICTURES | Rocks and rage at Hoërskool Overvaal
19 January 2018 - 06:23
A DA T-shirt engulfed by flames was waved around on a stick, rocks were thrown at passing cars, a police vehicle was the target of a petrol bomb and a policeman pulled a gun in a bid to keep the peace.
These were just some of the scenes outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging on Thursday where a court ruling in favour of the Afrikaans school has set tempers flaring.
