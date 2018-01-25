South Africa

Brian Molefe loses pension bonanza

25 January 2018 - 10:37 By SIPHO MABENA
Brian Molefe's claims of early retirement were contrived and false‚ the High Court in Pretoria ruled on Thursday.
Brian Molefe's claims of early retirement were contrived and false‚ the High Court in Pretoria ruled on Thursday.
Image: Esa Alexander

The full bench of the high court in Pretoria on Thursday declared the decision to re-instate former Eskom boss Brian Molefe invalid - and ordered him to pay back the estimated R11-million he has received as part of R30.1-million pension payout.

Molefe was also ordered to pay the legal costs of trade union Solidarity‚ the DA and EFF.

The court concluded that Molefe’s assertion that he never resigned but took early retirement was “manifestly false” and that his reinstatement as the power utility’s Group CEO was at “variance with the principle of legality”.

Prosecute Brian Molefe‚ says Solidarity after pension win

Trade union Solidarity says it will lobby for criminal prosecution of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe‚ following Thursday's Pretoria high court ruling ...
News
3 hours ago

Judge Elias Matojane said the court’s conclusion was that Molefe terminated his employment by agreement or that he resigned.

The judgment‚ confirmed by Judge Hans Fabricius and Judge Segopotje Mphahlele‚ stated that Molefe was never entitled to receive the payment.

Solidarity has welcomed that ruling‚ saying justice has prevailed and that the ruling confirmed that corrupt activities could only be concealed for so long.

It paved the way for criminal prosecution of Molefe‚ said the union's chief executive Dirk Hermann.

Last year‚ Solidarity said that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had indicated in its opposing papers that the Office for Serious Economic Offences of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation would investigate the parties involved in the unlawful pension award made to Molefe.

Solidarity said on Thursday it would hold the director of public prosecutions "to his word and plans to make representations within two weeks on the grounds for criminal prosecution of Molefe".

READ MORE

Eskom's Koko breached suspension conditions‚ phone records show

Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko‚ who escaped dismissal through a sham disciplinary process‚ broke the strict conditions of his suspension by ...
Politics
1 day ago

Anoj Singh due at state capture inquiry‚ despite resignation

Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh is still expected to appear before parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises for an ...
News
2 days ago

Koko back under electric grill

Former acting Eskom CEO Matshela Koko's woes are not over. He is due to be questioned in parliament on Wednesday when the inquiry into the alleged ...
News
4 days ago

Brown lambasted for Koko's 'diabolical' return to Eskom

Business Leadership SA (BLSA) has expressed "great shock and utter dismay" after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown approved the reappointment ...
Politics
20 days ago

Most read

  1. Electricity outage affects Gautrain service South Africa
  2. ‘I cannot carry personal blame’ for Esidimeni tragedy says Mahlangu South Africa
  3. Dlamini failed to heed advice on social grants saga: former DG South Africa
  4. WATCH | China's cloned macaque monkeys steal our hearts Sci-Tech
  5. NEW | Times Select: Smart news in one daily take South Africa

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X