Judge Elias Matojane said the court’s conclusion was that Molefe terminated his employment by agreement or that he resigned.

The judgment‚ confirmed by Judge Hans Fabricius and Judge Segopotje Mphahlele‚ stated that Molefe was never entitled to receive the payment.

Solidarity has welcomed that ruling‚ saying justice has prevailed and that the ruling confirmed that corrupt activities could only be concealed for so long.

It paved the way for criminal prosecution of Molefe‚ said the union's chief executive Dirk Hermann.

Last year‚ Solidarity said that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had indicated in its opposing papers that the Office for Serious Economic Offences of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation would investigate the parties involved in the unlawful pension award made to Molefe.

Solidarity said on Thursday it would hold the director of public prosecutions "to his word and plans to make representations within two weeks on the grounds for criminal prosecution of Molefe".