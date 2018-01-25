However‚ Magwaza has accused Dlamini of telling him to not get involved in the work streams and instead focus on the day-to-day running of the agency.

Dlamini denied Magwaza's claims‚ saying there is no way she would have told a chief executive to back off from the work streams.

As the inquiry resumes on Thursday‚ Dlamini will go head to head with Dangor. Dangor and Magwaza will also testify.

The Constitutional Court last year ordered that an inquiry be established to set out Dlamini's roles and responsibilities as social development minister. The court ordered that all parties involved in the matter appoint a judge to investigate whether Dlamini should be held liable for the grants saga.

Retired judge Bernard Ngoepe is heading the inquiry‚ which started on Monday.

The Black Sash Trust approached the court in March last year after Sassa acknowledged it would not be able to pay millions of grants from April 1‚ despite promising the court in November 2015 it would do so.